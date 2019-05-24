Mary Ann Grunza, 77, Dickson City, died Wednesday afternoon at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore after an illness. She was the widow of Leo Grunza, who died in 1992.



Born in Dickson City, daughter of the late Peter and Sophie Kurtz Bielawski, she was a graduate of Dickson City High School and worked for Weis Supermarkets before retirement.



She was a loving supporter of the local arts and theater and enjoyed going to many shows and events.



She is survived by two daughters, Chrissy Grunza, Dickson City; and Melissa Silfee and husband, Jason, Spring Brook Twp.; three grandchildren, Bailey, Bristol and Brooke Silfee, Spring Brook Twp.; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a brother, Eddie Bielawski.



The funeral will be Tuesday morning from the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 402 Boulevard Ave., Dickson City, with a Panachida blessing service at 11 a.m. by the Rev. John J. Cigan, pastor of Holy Ghost Byzantine Church in Jessup. Interment will follow in Holy Ghost Cemetery, Jessup.



Friends may call Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

