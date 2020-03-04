Home

Wyalusing - Wyalusing
1 Grovedale Lane
Wyalusing, PA 18853
(570) 746-1444
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Mary's of the Assumption Church, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish
Route 6
Wyalusing, PA
1936 - 2020
Mary Ann H. (Kotnarowski) Gavin Obituary
Mary Ann H. (Kotnarowski) Gavin, age 83, of Stevensville, formerly of Old Forge, Pa., died March 2 at Fitzgerald Mercy Hospital in Darby, Pa., surrounded by family. Mary Ann was born in Old Forge on May 19, 1936, a daughter of the late Felix and Mary Haynos Kotnarowski, and was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank; as well as brothers and sisters, Helen Tomaszewski, Loretta Tylawsky, Pearl Swetlick, Mitzi Kotnarowski, Ed Kotnarowski, Walter Kotnarowski, Felix Kotnarowski and Joe Kotnarowski.

Mary Ann is survived by a daughter, Linda Vincent, of Jim Thorpe, Pa.; a son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Virginia Gavin, of Aldan, Pa.; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, William and Valerie Gavin, of Westminster, Md.; John and Melinda Gavin, of Willow Grove, Pa.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

After graduating high school, Mary Ann left Old Forge to work as a teletype operator in the new airline industry, first in New York, then Washington, D.C., and finally settling in Philadelphia. There she met her husband, Frank. Mary Ann married Francis J. Gavin on July 13, 1957. They were married for 57 years at the time of Frank's passing in 2013.

Throughout her life, Mary Ann was a skilled craftsperson, first working as a seamstress before finding her love of porcelain in the mid-1970s. She spent decades of her life refining her craft, and she specialized in the finely detailed painting of porcelain ornaments and figurines. Her porcelain pieces can be recognized by the distinctive "Mary Ann" carved on the bottom of the piece. In her later years, she set aside her work on porcelain to care for her husband, Frank, as her Parkinson's disease made painting more difficult.

She enjoyed the companionship of family and friends and her faithful dog Molly.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 7, at 9 a.m. at St. Mary's of the Assumption Church, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Route 6, Wyalusing, Pa.

Friends and family may call on Friday, March 6, from 5 until 8 p.m., and on Saturday, March 7, from 8 to 8:30 a.m., at the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 1 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing.

To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 4, 2020
