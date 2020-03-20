|
|
Mary Ann Hall (McKenna), 81, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23.
She was born June 6, 1938, in Albion, N.Y., to John and Kay McKenna. She graduated from the College at Brockport (SUNY) where she met her husband, Austin D. Hall, who passed in 1996. She worked at Marywood University for 32 years, retiring as the office manager for the School of Social Work.
She is survived by son Stephen and wife, Crystal Hall (Scranton, Pa.); her brothers, Steven and wife, Leeanne McKenna (Albion); John and wife, Barbara McKenna (Omaha, Neb.); Phil and wife, Colleen McKenna (Albion); a sister, Kathy and husband, Charles Chick (Hamlin, N.Y.); a cousin, Thomas and wife, Barbara McCabe; and nieces, Kristen and husband, Andy Chatfield; and Melissa and husband, Thomas Green.
Devoted to her family and always quick to flash a smile, Mary Ann will be missed by all who knew her. She will be laid to rest later this year in a private family ceremony.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 20, 2020