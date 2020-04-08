Home

Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home
2908 Birney Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 344-5633
Mary Ann Hughes Obituary
Mary Ann Hughes, age 74, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, in Moosic, Pa., from complications related to Alzheimer's disease.

Mary Ann was the daughter of Albert and Anne Kane and was raised in the Minooka section of Scranton among three brothers. She graduated in 1963 from Scranton Technical High School. Post graduation Mary Ann worked as an administrator at Harper and Row Publishing, a U.S. postal worker, a bank teller and cashier all in and around the Thornhurst, Pa., area where she raised her family with her husband, William Hughes.

Mary Ann was a dedicated wife, mother, daughter, neighbor and sister. The common thread through all of these roles was her faith. She lived by "whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me." Mary Ann was a faithful Christian and served as a Eucharistic minister, CCD teacher and choir member at St. Mark's Parish in Thornhurst.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Billy; father, Albert; and her mother, Anne. She is survived by her husband, William; daughter, Belinda; sons, William and Edward; sister-in-law, Ann Marie; and brothers, Albert and Jude. She dearly loved all of them, as well as the grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Due to the current restrictions related to the COVID-19 virus, memorial and burial services will be held at a later date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation at alz.org/donate.

Arrangements by the Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home, 2908 Birney Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 8, 2020
