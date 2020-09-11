Home

Mary Ann Jacobino "Blinny" Sklanka

Mary Ann Jacobino "Blinny" Sklanka Obituary

Mary Ann "Blinny" Jacobino Sklanka, 68, of Childs, died Sept. 5 at the Forest City Nursing Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard "Bernie" Sklanka, who died Oct. 17, 2018.

Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late Roger Blinn Jr. and Margaret "Peggy" Walsh Blinn, R.N., she attended Ascension Parish, Forest City. She attended Saint Rose High School, Carbondale.

Surviving are two sons, Anthony Jacobino, Carbondale; and Peter Franzen and husband, David Gotwald, Pittsburgh; four brothers, James, Roger, Thomas and Christopher Blinn; three sisters, Kathleen Blinn, Ellen Piercy and Erin Davitt; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by two sons, Michael and Damian.

Private funeral services were held with interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Forest City. Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale.

