Mary ann Kalaha, Dickson City, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 23, at Geisinger Community Medical Center following an illness. She was the wife of the late Charles J. Kalaha, her "Chas," and was affectionately called "Dear Heart" by her adoring family.
Daughter of the late Andrew Dubill and Mary E. Terpak Dubill, she was born and raised in Simpson, where she was graduated from Fell Twp. High School. She studied nursing at Coit Memorial Babies' Hospital, Newark, N.J., then worked in the electronics industry at Daystrom Instruments, Archbald, and RCA Thomson, Dunmore, until her retirement. She was a member of Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Dickson City, and its Christian Mothers. Having a life-long love of music, she sang in her church choir and in church and community variety shows.
She is survived by three devoted daughters, Teri Lyon, Glenburn Twp.; Lisa Ragnacci, Clarks Summit; and Andrea Leschak and her husband, Neil, Throop; six grandchildren, Jessica Hitchcock and her husband, Adam, Dunmore; Stephanie Muraca, Washington, D.C.; Carolyn Teresa Lyon, Clarks Summit; Christian Ragnacci, Clarks Summit; Lindsey and Logan Leschak, Throop; a great-granddaughter, Rachel Grace Hitchcock, Dunmore; a twin brother whom she idolized, Robert A. Dubill, former executive editor of USA Today, and his wife, Mary, Alexandria, Va.; a niece and nephew; and six grandnieces and grandnephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two infant sons, Charles and Michael Kalaha; and an infant grandson, Paul Raymond Lyon.
Mary ann was known for her tireless devotion to her family. Her children and "Mom-Mom's angels" - her grandchildren and great-granddaughter - were her world. Right up until her last breath, she emphasized to them how much she loved them and how much they meant to her beautiful life. She was loved by all and will be missed dearly by her family and by everyone who was fortunate enough to know her joyful, kind and generous spirit.
Friends and family may pay their respects Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City.
A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrate her life Friday at 9:30 a.m. in Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Dundaff Street, Dickson City. Interment, parish cemetery. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 25, 2019