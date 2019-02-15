Mary Ann Krukowski passed away on Feb. 9, 2019, after an extended illness.
Born Nov. 20, 1935, in Scranton, Pa., she is survived by a sister; six children; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and close friends.
She is fondly remembered by her family as a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
Mary worked for Vans Shoes in Orange, Calif., before retiring in September 2001, after 22 years. She moved to Beachwood, N.J., in 2008 and then to Evans, Ga., in 2013.
Memorial services will be held later this year at Ocean County Memorial Park in Ocean County, N.J., on a date to be determined.
Arrangements: McNeill Funeral Home, 109 Shaw St., Martinez, Ga.; 706-364-9122.
McNeill Funeral & Cremation (Southern)
109 Shaw St.
Augusta, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 15, 2019