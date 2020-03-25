|
|
Mary Ann Lovallo, 97, a lifelong resident of Dunmore, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, at Allied Services Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center where she was a guest for the past 15 months. She was the daughter of the late Louis and Ida Mercuri Orazzi. Her husband of 49 years and high school sweetheart, Carmen D. Lovallo, passed away in 1995.
Mary was a graduate of Dunmore High School class of 1940 and began working as a seamstress in the local garment industry. With the birth of the first of her three sons in 1950, she would become a full-time homemaker, a role that she would cherish and excel at for the rest of her life. She was a member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish in Dunmore, the ladies auxiliary of the Dunmore Little League and the 50 Plus Club.
Typical of the moms of the "Greatest Generation," she always put the needs of her family and friends first. She loved to sew, making her own dresses when she had to and repairing any items given to her by others. She liked to dance, especially the polka. But her greatest talent was her cooking. She could make any Italian dish to perfection but will always be remembered for her sauce, her risotto, and the Feast of the Seven Fishes, which was celebrated on Christmas Eve at her home until well into her 90s. Visitors were always welcome and were greeted with, "Are you hungry?" shortly after arriving. She loved her neighborhood and the many longtime friends she had. She was a big fan of Penn State football and was proud of the fact that four of her grandchildren are Penn State grads. She was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, sister and aunt who created lasting memories for all who knew her.
Mary is survived by her three sons, Louis and wife, Ann Marie (Naro) Lovallo; Carmen Lovallo; and Neil and wife, Iris (Ramos) Lovallo, all of Dunmore; five grandchildren, Karlie and husband, Bryan Obert, Wilkes-Barre; Louis Jr. and wife, Jackie (Laskowski) Lovallo, Scott Twp.; Kayla Lovallo, Mount Bethel; Dominick Lovallo, Dunmore; and Stefanie Lovallo, Philadelphia; two great-grandchildren, Amelia and Frankie Lovallo, Scott Twp.; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Amelia Sottile and Yolanda DiCindio; and three brothers, Nick, Joseph and Gino Orazzi.
The family would like to thank the staff at Allied Services Alzheimer's Unit on 3 North for the wonderful care she received. To the nurses, CNAs, Rec. aides and many of her peers in the "day room" - God bless you. A special thank you to Mazzie Weiland and Peggy McHale for all the time they spent with our mom and all the help given to Carmen in his role as primary caretaker.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Allied Services ICF, a program for individuals with intellectual disabilities, at 475 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.
In light of current circumstances affecting our community, a private service will be held with interment following in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
Arrangements and care provided by the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. To offer the family a condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 25, 2020