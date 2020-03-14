Home

Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc.
120 South Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 344-5662
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc.
120 South Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc.
120 South Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
Mary Ann McGee Obituary
Mary Ann McGee of West Scranton passed away Wednesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit with her daughter and family by her side. She was the widow of Eli K. McGee. At the time of his passing, the couple was married for more than 40 years.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Salvatore and Mary Bracci Castaldi, she was a graduate of West Scranton High School. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Friedman Electric (formerly Bell Electric).

Mary Ann enjoyed crafts, watching the Hallmark Channel, going on day trips with her family and going for ice cream with her daughter and furry grandpup, Noah. She was never one to sit still and was always on the go. She was willing to help people in need. She was loved and will be missed by all.

Surviving are a daughter, Stephanie McGee, Taylor; brother, Anthony Castaldi, Scranton; sisters, Linda Francis and husband, Charles, Taylor; Angela Galli and husband, Dino, Dunmore; and Barbara Peakler, Scranton; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in the Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home, 120 S. Main Ave., Scranton, with the Rev. David Twiss, pastor of the Green Ridge Assembly of God Church as officiant. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Family and friends may pay their respects Monday from 9 a.m. until service time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411; or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 14, 2020
