Mary Ann "Cookie" Payne, 84, of Browndale, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Forest City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Cookie was married to Paul Payne, also of Browndale. Her first husband, Robert Kleinbauer, passed away in 1999.
Born Nov. 8, 1934, in Forest City, Cookie was the daughter of the late Peter and Mary Meheltz Zenewicz. Before retirement, Cookie lived in Vestal, N.Y., raised a family and worked at General Electric for more than 15 years. She moved back to Forest City after retiring and opened a small bed-and- breakfast in Union Dale, near Elk Mountain. She was a member of Ascension Parish, Forest City, and participated in various civic organizations in the Forest City area, including the local Historical Society. Cookie loved her family and friends, dancing and living in Northeast Pennsylvania. She made friends wherever she went.
She is survived by two sons, Robert C. Kleinbauer Jr. and his wife, Kassie, Mechanicville, N.Y.; and Richard A. Kleinbauer and his wife, Joan, Boynton Beach, Fla.; three grandchildren, Julianne Chapman, Andrea Kleinbauer and Lindsey Rose Kleinbauer; and great-grandson, Joseph Chapman; and several nieces and nephews.
Cookie is survived by her husband, Paul Payne; and his four children, Paul Jr. (Barbara), Tom (Danielle), Dan, Jennifer (Gene); and grandchildren, David, Thomas, James, Steven, John, Alex, Mike, Anne, Colin and Taylor.
She was also preceded in death by her two sisters, Rita Dottle and Betty Lowry.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Forest City. Interment to follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 until Mass time. Cremation services are through the Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 12, 2019