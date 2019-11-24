|
Mary Ann Petroski Middleton, wife of John Middleton of Concord, N.C., left to be with the Lord on Nov. 20.
She was born in Madisonville, Pa., on April 14, 1938, to Anna Rynich and Michael Petroski. Mary Ann was a devoted wife of 62 years and cherished mother and grandmother. She and her husband John moved to Concord from Owego, N.Y., in 1981, and both retired from IBM Corp. in Charlotte in 1990.
Together, they have three children, Kathryn Cardinal and husband, John, of Wilmington, Del.; Lori Wells and husband, Richard, of Beaufort, S.C.; and John Middleton II and wife, Silvia, of Concord, N.C.
Throughout life, she enjoyed their company and the company of their seven grandchildren and more recently, three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Mary Ann Middleton to Hydrocephalous Association, Development Office, 4340 East West Highway, Suite 905, Bethesda, MD 20814-4447.
No services are to be held at this time.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 24, 2019