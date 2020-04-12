Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert E Decker Funeral Home
702 River St
Peckville, PA 18452
(570) 489-0743
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Prokarym
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Prokarym

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Prokarym Obituary
Mary Ann Prokarym, 78, of Jessup, died Thursday at Moses Taylor Hospital. She was the wife of John Prokarym and the couple was married for 58 years.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Peter and Mary Nazarenko Slagan, she was a graduate of Scranton Tech, and worked at Sprague and Henwood in Scranton for 30 years. She enjoyed taking care of her dog, Molly, and loved spending time with her family, which included helping her husband with his taxidermy business.

Also surviving are two daughters, Karen and Tina Prokarym, both of Jessup; three sons, Robert Prokarym and wife, Michelle, Mountain Top; David Prokarym and wife, Sue, Carbondale; and James Prokarym, Carbondale; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild; three stepchildren, Jackie Prokarym and wife, Priscilla, Pittston; and Susan and Randy Prokarym, both of California; a sister, Sandy Shuleski and husband, Paul, Pittsburgh; and a brother, Mike Slagan and wife, Rose, Waymart.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Al, Andy and Pete Slagan.

The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Moses Taylor Hospital for their heartfelt compassion.

In light of the current health situation, private services and interment will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -