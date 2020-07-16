Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davies and Jones Funeral Chapel, Inc.
135 South Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 343-6120
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Regan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Regan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Regan Obituary

Mary Ann Regan, 77, of South Abington Twp., died July 10 at home.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Kenneth and Genevieve Tabellion Regan, she graduated from West Scranton High School and St. Mary's School of Nursing, and attended Marywood University. A member of Trinity Congregational UCC, she enjoyed collecting her family's genealogy.

Surviving are a sister, Delores Dixon, with whom she resided; two nieces, Rosemary Phillips and husband, Corey, Clarks Summit; and Joan Brundage and husband, Paul, Jefferson Twp.; five great-nieces and great-nephews, Evan, Brenna and Grace Phillips, and Amanda and Jacob Brundage; and a sister-in-law, Mary Regan, Scranton.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth G. Regan.

The family would like to thank Allied Home Health, especially Jill Williams and Dr. Eric Smith, for their outstanding care.

A memorial service was held yesterday in the Davies & Jones Funeral Chapel, 135 S. Main Ave, Scranton. Interment, Abington Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Church in Mary Ann's name.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -