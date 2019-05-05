Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Sandfort. View Sign Service Information Semian Funeral Home 704 Union St Taylor , PA 18517 (570)-562-3530 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann Sandfort, 87, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on March 15, 2019, at Sentara Hospice House, Virginia Beach, Va.



Born on Jan. 11, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Michael Badner and Mary Bativich Badner. Mary Ann was born and raised in Taylor, and graduated from Taylor High School in 1949. She later attended Penn State University and Marywood College, in Scranton. She married the late Peter Herbert Sandfort on May 14, 1966 in Scranton and moved to Warwick, N.Y. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Hawthorne, N.J., where they lived until Peter passed away on March 25, 1995.



Mary Ann rarely sat still and brought excitement and joy to all who surrounded her. She had a vivacious personality and kept the caregivers at Atria Life Guidance on their toes in her last months. She loved to sing and perform and was a member of the Virginia Beach Tones and the Couples Club for many years. Mary Ann was also very interested in fashion. She and her sister, Beatrice, opened and operated a women's clothing store in Wyckoff, N.J., which they named, "Veronica's Boutique," after their maternal grandmother.



Left behind to cherish her memory are her son, Dr. M. Robert Sandfort and wife, Dr. Katrine Hansen, of Portsmouth, R.I.; daughter, Marni Deese and husband, Scott, of Virginia Beach, Va.; stepdaughter, Joan Swartz, of Scranton; stepson, John Sandfort and wife, the Rev. Candace, of Montclair, N.J.; beloved sister, Beatrice Jenkins and husband, Jack, of Dallas, Pa.; sister-in-law, Lois Badner, of Moscow, Pa.; grandchildren, Erik and Michael Sandfort; Matthew, Erika and Christopher Weisman; many stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



She was also preceded in death by her two brothers, Michael Badner and Robert Badner; her stepson, Peter Sandfort Jr.; and stepson-in-law, Hank Swartz.



Memorial services will be held Saturday, May 11, at 12:30 p.m., in the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by interment in Milwaukee Cemetery.



Friends may call Saturday from noon until time of services.



Donations may be sent to Sentara Hospice House, 3760 Sentara Way, Virginia Beach, VA 23452.



