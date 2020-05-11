|
Mary Ann Scott of Hollisterville died Friday at Wayne Memorial Hospital Hospice following a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Her widower is Richard Lee Scott. The couple was married Jan. 12, 1957, and for 63 years.
Born Sept. 11, 1932, in Dunmore, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Klim. Mary Ann was a longtime resident of Hollisterville, and was a devoted parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Church in Moscow.
Mary Ann was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Mary Ann's family wishes to extend their appreciation and thankfulness to Patrick May, Jamie Lukeski and Debbie Sparks for their assistance and care to Mary Ann during her illness. The family of Mary Ann is also grateful to all the nurses and health care workers at Wayne Memorial Hospital who cared for her during her illness.
Surviving are her daughters, Lu Ann Batzel and husband, Wayne C. Batzel, of Lake Ariel; and Sandra McGoff of Sterling; her son, Richard P. Scott of Hollisterville; her granddaughter, Erin McGoff and partner, Jeff Swiderski, of Scranton; several nieces and nephews.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her sisters, Anna Mecca and Veronica Cooper; and her brothers, Steve Klim, John Klim, Michael Klim, George Klim and Charles Klim.
Funeral services will be conducted privately, with services and committal, at Fairview Memorial Park. A memorial Mass and dinner will be conducted at a later date to be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or the , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow.
Published in Scranton Times on May 11, 2020