Mary Ann Zabatto Obituary
Mary Ann Zabatto of Edison, N.J., passed away May 17, 2020, at the age of 80 due to complications from COVID-19.

She was the daughter of the late Stanley and Stella Mataconis and was raised in Scranton, Pa. She graduated from St. Ann Monastery High School and was employed by the Bell Telephone Co.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James; and her three brothers, Father Richard, SDB; Thomas; Ronald and his wife, Jean Marie. She is survived by her son, Christopher (Sherri); and her treasured granddaughter, Haley. She also leaves to mourn her passing her four nephews, Thomas, Richard, Brian and Douglas; her niece, Maureen Mooney; her sister-in-law, Mary Ann; her cousins and friends, especially Mary Flanagan. Mary Ann had a great sense of humor and always had a smile.

She was a devout Catholic and was an active parishioner of St. Helena's Catholic Church in Edison.

She was laid to rest at St. Gertrude's Cemetery on May 20. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Scranton Times on May 22, 2020
