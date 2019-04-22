Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Anna McLaughlin. View Sign

Mary Anna McLaughlin, 85, of, Little Falls, N.Y., passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Little Falls Hospital.



She was born on Jan. 19, 1934, in Scranton, the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Hrinda) Millow. She was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and Martland Medical Center, Newark, N.J., where she received her nursing degree. On Oct. 24, 1987, she was united in marriage to her husband of 28 years, Charles E. McLaughlin Sr., in Little Falls. Mr. McLaughlin predeceased her on Aug. 26, 2016. Mrs. McLaughlin was employed for 28 years as a registered nurse manager at Little Falls Hospital, retiring in 1996. Being a nurse was her passion in life, and she took great care of all of her patients, becoming like a "Mom" to many over her years of service.



She is survived by her sons, Raymond C. Eagles (Janet), Waterville; and Blane Eagles (Melissa), Stratford; her daughters, Rebecca Eagles (Charles Case), Burlington Flats; and Laura Mellon (Jay), Tega Cay, S.C.; her stepsons, Charles E. McLaughlin Jr. (Ellen), Little Falls; and William J. McLaughlin, Gulfport, Miss.; and her stepdaughter, Valdine Chamberlain (Al), Newport; her sisters, Anna Mae Lehman (Stanley), Clarks Summit; and Jean Morgan (Kenneth), Scranton; her grandchildren, Kelsea Eagles; Daniel Eagles; Charles (Chaz) McLaughlin III (Betty); Zachary McLaughlin; Amanda Tabor (Nate); Jeremy Chamberlain (Harley); Crystal Gerhardt (Alan); Tiffany Hoke (Allan); and Katherine McLaughlin; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



She was also predeceased by her brother, Michael Millow; and by her sister, Sister Helen Millow, OSBM.



Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements are by the Chapman-Moser Funeral Home Inc., 42 N. Ann St., Little Falls, N.Y.



There are no calling hours.



It is the wish of the family that contributions in memory of Mrs. McLaughlin be considered to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Envelopes are also available at the funeral home for this purpose.



Online remembrances at

42 N Ann St

Little Falls , NY 13365

(315) 823-1950

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

