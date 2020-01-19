|
Mary Anne Badner Petrunich of Taylor entered eternal rest peacefully on Friday surrounded by her family at Allied Hospice. She is survived by her devoted husband, Ronald, and together they celebrated 52 years of marriage.
Born in Taylor, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Anna Petro Badner and was an honors graduate of Taylor-Moosic High School, class of 1962. Mary Anne worked for 26 years at Scavone Wholesale Florist as an office manager. She was a lifelong and faithful parishioner of St. George's Orthodox Church, where she formally directed the choir, taught Sunday school for 40 years, hosted the yearly Christmas pageant and adorned the church with her flower talents. She was a member of the Altar Society and the Taylor Senior Citizens. In 2012, she was presented the St. George Award for her faithful service. Each spring, Mary Anne looked forward to her trip with her husband, Ron, to Wildwood, N.J.
The Petrunich family would like to express its deepest gratitude to the staff of Allied Hospice.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her beloved sons, Ron Jr. and companion, Tami Vullo; and Rob, all of Taylor; her adored grandsons, Bryce and Justin, whom she watched grow up and aided in raising; a daughter-in-law, Dana; a sister, Patricia Bell and husband, Robert, Leawood, Kan.; a brother-in-law, George; nieces, nephews, cousins, many dear friends and her dear canine companion, Jillsea.
Family and friends are invited to attend Mary Anne's funeral, which will begin on Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. from the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by services at 10 in St. George's Orthodox Church, 743 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday, 4 to 7 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 19, 2020