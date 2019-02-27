Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Anne Burleigh. View Sign

Mary Anne Burleigh, 70, of Pleasant Mount, died Sunday at Wayne Woodlands Manor, Waymart. She was the wife of Richard "Ardie" Burleigh.



Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late Roscoe and Isabelle Allen Sheridan, she was a member of Pleasant Mount United Methodist Church. She was a 1966 graduate of Forest City Regional High School. Before retirement, she was employed as a seamstress at several local dress factories. After retirement, she did alterations on clothing for her neighbors, friends and family. Mary Anne enjoyed baking, and she was a very, very avid reader, often borrowing books from the Pleasant Mount Library.



Also surviving are a son, Daryl Burleigh, Jermyn; a sister, Jane Browning, Dandridge, Tenn.; a brother, Allen Sheridan, Vestal, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be Friday with services at 6 p.m. in the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City, by Pastor Lloyd Canfield. Spring interment, Union Dale Cemetery.



Friends may call Friday, 3 to 6 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Pleasant Mount Library, 375 Great Bend Turnpike, Pleasant Mount, PA 18453.



