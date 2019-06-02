Mary B. Sedonic, 95, of Port Charlotte, Fla., and formerly of Scranton, died the morning of May 17 at her residence in the Springs at South Biscayne, Northport, Fla.



Mary was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Smith Battle and beloved wife of the late Michael Sedonic. She was preceded in death by her sister, Catherine French, and her brother, Joseph Battle.



Mary is survived by her two daughters, Mary Pat Klingsten and her husband, Michael; and Jean Prine and her husband, Joseph, residents of Port Charlotte; and her son, Michael Sedonic and his wife, Marina, of Dunmore. Mary was thrilled to attend the recent weddings of her granddaughters, Teresa Klingsten to Paul DaCosta, and Susan Klingsten to Ryan Aber. In addition, she is survived by her many nieces and nephews.



Mary graduated from Scranton Central High School and Penn State University with honors. Since her mother was on the Scranton School Board, she began her teaching career (social studies) at Lake Lehman High School. Four years later, she taught at North Scranton Junior High School prior to her marriage. In 1962, she returned to teaching in Scranton at St. Clare School and later Holy Rosary School. During this time, she was proud to have taught her own children and the seven students who are currently serving the Catholic Church as priests and nuns.



After the Sedonic family moved to Florida in 1979, Mary came out of retirement to teach at St. Charles Borromeo School in Port Charlotte. Upon her next retirement in 1993, she became director of religious education at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Grove City, Fla., where Christmas pageants under her guidance became notable for their presentation.



Mary enjoyed playing bridge, swimming when the outside temperature reached 70 and traveling, including trips to the Holy Land and Fatima. In the land of Gators and Seminoles, she was proud to cheer for her beloved Nittany Lions while dressed in blue and white.



A private interment was held at Gulf Pines Memorial Park in Englewood, Fla., where she was buried next to her husband of 33 years.

