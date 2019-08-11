|
Mary Barkowski, 96, Jessup, died Wednesday at the Mid-Valley Health Care Center. She was the widow of Ambrose Barkowski, who died in 1982.
Born in Jessup, the daughter of the late Harry and Rose Katchmar Pezak, she was a graduate of Jessup High School. Mary loved working for her brother, Joe, who was the proprietor of the Weldwood Lounge and Valentino's Restaurant.
Surviving are a son, Gregory Barkowski and wife, Ellie, Jessup; grandchildren, Greg Barkowski Jr., Jessup; Amy Rose Borick and husband, Tim, Peckville; and Mark Barkowski and wife, Giovann, Peckville; great-grandsons, Matthew, Anthony, Ethan, Jack and Clayton. Also surviving are brothers, Nicholas Pezak and wife, Marie; and Stanley Pezak and wife, Ann; sisters-in-law, Natalie and Alice Pezak; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by brothers, John, Michael, Fred, Walter, Victor and Joseph.
The funeral will be Tuesday at 9 a.m. from the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup, with a Panachida service to be held at 9:30. Divine Liturgy will follow at 10 in Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, First Avenue, Jessup. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery, Jessup.
Friends may call Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. Parastas service at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 340 Montage Mountain Road, Moosic.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 11, 2019