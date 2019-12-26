|
Mary Benzeleski Quinn of Scranton passed away Friday, Dec. 20, at the Allied Hospice Center after an illness. She was the widow of Thomas Quinn, who died Feb. 13, 2018. Her first husband, Norman Benzeleski, also preceded her in death.
Born in Honesdale, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Mary Mundy Hulse. Before her retirement, she was employed for many years by the Scranton Club.
Mary enjoyed bowling, shuffleboard, coaching girls softball teams and spending time with her family.
She was a member of Mary, Mother of God Parish.
Surviving are her son, Norm Benzeleski, Scranton; grandchildren, Brooke Flores, Norman Benzeleski and Joseph Quales; great-grandchildren, Agustine, Christian, Analena Flores and Peyton Quales; two sisters, Juanita Rosencrance and Edith Costello; a brother, Henry Hulse; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Robert Benzeleski; a sister, Ruth Schofield; and a brother, Kenneth Hulse.
Funeral services will be Saturday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst, will be private at the convenience of the family.
Family and friends may pay their respects at the church starting at 9 until the time of the Mass.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted and are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 26, 2019