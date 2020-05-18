|
Mary Beth Carra, 61, of Dunmore, passed away peacefully May 14 at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, surrounded by her family after a courageous three-year battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Joseph P. Carra Jr.
Born Sept. 12, 1958, in Pittston, she was the daughter of Catherine Gunning and the late John Gunning. Mary Beth graduated from St. John's High School in Pittston and earned her nursing degree from the Pittston Hospital School of nursing.
Upon graduating from nursing school, Mary Beth began her 40-year career at Moses Taylor Hospital where she worked in the orthopedic unit, intensive care unit, emergency department and gastro-intestinal unit. Her natural gift in life was tirelessly working to serve those she took care of with the utmost compassion and care. She impacted the lives of her patients as well as her co-workers through her immense affection and medical skills.
When diagnosed with cancer in February 2017, she remained dedicated to her work in the field of nursing and in her will to fight her illness. Even though she had been through multiple surgeries and treatments, she always had a positive outlook and cared more for others than herself. She remained a brave, resilient woman, even throughout her final months. She will be greatly missed by all who were touched by her.
Mary Beth was a loving wife, mother and daughter. She had a keen intellect and was always thinking of others. She was an avid reader and crossword puzzle player. The highlight of her year was traveling with her family each summer to Myrtle Beach, S.C., for their annual summer vacation. She greatly enjoyed the many years of watching her daughter, Lauren, play basketball at Dunmore High School and the University of Delaware. Her proudest moments in life were seeing her son and daughter graduate from college.
Mary Beth's family would especially like to thank Dr. Pardeep Bansal, Maggie McClane, Marie Synder and all of the G.I. nursing staff at Moses Taylor for their kindness and care throughout the years. They would like to thank the staff at Penn Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and the staff at Northeast Radiology Oncology Center for all their efforts and support throughout her courageous battle. They would also like to express their sincerest appreciation to the sympathetic and kindhearted staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore.
She is survived by her husband; Joseph, Dunmore; her son, Anthony Carra, Dunmore; daughter, Lauren Carra, Dunmore; mother, Catherine Gunning, Wyoming; her brothers, John Gunning, Wyoming; and Joseph Gunning, Wyoming; mother- and father-in-law, Lois Carra and Joseph Carra Sr., Dunmore; sister-in-law, Ann Marie Bielinski, Dunmore; nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; along with countless dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Gunning.
The graveside service will be Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in Dunmore Cemetery. Those planning on attending are asked to arrive at the Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home, 301 Chestnut St., Dunmore, at 10 a.m. to be placed in procession.
Memorial contributions can be made in Mary Beth's name to Penn Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, who provided her with the best care for over three years; or to the Jimmy Valvano Foundation for Cancer Research. Donations can be sent to the Trustees of University of Pennsylvania, Penn Medical Development, 335 Market St., Suite 750. Philadelphia, PA 19104, or to the V Foundation for Cancer Research at jimmyv.org/donate.
Published in Scranton Times on May 18, 2020