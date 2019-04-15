Mary Beth Santerelli, Jessup, and formerly of the Poconos, died Saturday at Carbondale Nursing Home.
Born Feb. 2, 1948, daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Fife Mushow, she formerly owned Mary's Diner in Tunkhannock and worked at Mount Airy Lodge.
Surviving are her companion, Daniel Scalzi, Jessup; brother, Joseph Mushow; sister, Judy Chindemi and her husband, Paul; brother, Michael Mushow and wife, Linda; and brother, Stanley Mushow and wife, Joann all of Archbald; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Jeannie Bojarsky, a brother, Albert; and nephew, Joseph Mushow III.
The funeral will be Wednesday at 9 a.m. from the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald, with a Mass at 9:30 in St. Thomas Aquinas Church.
Friends may call Tuesday, 4 to 7 p.m.
Harrison Funeral Home - Archbald
374 N. Main Street
Archbald, PA 18403
570-876-2750
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 15, 2019