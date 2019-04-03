Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Brensha. View Sign

Mary Brensha, "Gram," 95, of Scranton, our loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully early Monday morning at Hospice of the Sacred in Dunmore, with close family by her side. She was the widow of Stanley Brensha.



Born July 19, 1923, in the Bellevue section of West Scranton, daughter of the late Josephine and George Feduik, she was educated in the Scranton School District. Mary enjoyed cooking authentic Polish meals from scratch - some of her favorites included haluski, pierogies and halupki - and passing down her recipes for all to enjoy. She loved to visit all the church picnics, Italian festivals and visited the Steamtown Mall twice per week with her friend, Ann Jacobs. She looked forward to going to the Bloomsburg Fair every year with her daughter, Debbie. A very caring person with a very feisty personality and a zest for life, she had a passion for singing and loved to yodel. Her favorite song to sing was Patsy Cline's "Cheatin' Heart" and "Please Release Me" by Engelbert Humperdinck. She passed on the gift of singing to her granddaughters, Sandy and Shannan; and great-granddaughter, Malaina. Mary always left an impression on everyone with her beautiful laugh, her hair just so and bright lipstick ready to go. She loved to watch the polkas on WVIA and "Dancing with the Stars."



Gram will be remembered for her big beautiful laugh and the way she was brutally honest. She treasured every moment with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Surviving are three daughters, Mrs. Debbie Cron and husband, Peter, Scranton; Ms. Beverly Brensha, Scranton; and Mrs. Donna Hannon and husband, John, Madisonville; grandchildren, Shannan Gaughan and husband, Michael, Moosic; Sandy Sekelsky and husband, Joe, Dunmore; and Peter Cron Jr., Scranton.



The family would like to thank the nurses on the seventh floor at Regional Hospital of Scranton and the compassionate nurses at Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their kindness and support during Mary's final days.



A funeral service will be held Thursday at 8 p.m. in the McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton. Interment, St. Michael's Ukrainian Cemetery, Taylor.



Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m.

