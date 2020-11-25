Home

Mary Brown, 61, of Jermyn, passed on early Saturday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, with her husband of 24 years, Danny Brown, at her side.

Born in Scranton, Mary is the daughter of Madeline "Madge" Rosencrans Hudacko, Dunmore, and the late Arthur Hudacko. Mary was a graduate of West Scranton High School and was self-employed as a wedding venue planner in California for many years. Mary and Danny returned to Scranton to assist family members in their times of need. Mary was the last of Arthur and Madge Hudacko's children.

Mary lived life to the fullest measure, embracing any challenge or adventure. Whether it was skiing waist deep powder in the Rockies, or wilderness trekking, or hand on the tiller of a sailboat in the open ocean, she was confident, determined and thrilled. Mary was equally at ease coordinating a wedding for 200 people or a corporate event for a thousand. She loved her garden and her trees. She was a loving and devoted wife, daughter and sister and will live in our hearts forever.

She was preceded in death by four siblings, Ann Hudacko, Thomas, Joseph and Jerome Hudacko.

As per her own wishes, she was cremated and interment of her cremains will be private. There are no calling hours.

If any wish to make a donation in Mary's name, please consider Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510; or Marywood Heights/LSP, 2500 Adams Ave., Dunmore, PA 18509.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services.


