Scranton Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
111 Coburn Avenue
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
(570) 586-0811
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hulse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary C. Hulse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary C. Hulse Obituary

Mary C. (Faulkner) Hulse, 78, Glenburn, died Nov. 13 at Allied Skilled Nursing Facility. She was the loving wife of 54 years to William Hulse Jr. The couple was married July 28, 1966.

Born March 25, 1942, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Mary (Hartnett) Faulkner Sr.

A graduate of Moosic High School, she worked as a trimmer in the garment industry for a short while. She was a member of Our Lady of the Snows Parish, Clarks Summit.

She enjoyed vacationing with her family in Florida and especially the many trips to Walt Disney World. An avid fan of Elvis Presley, she was proud to have attended his concerts.

Also surviving are a son, William J. Hulse III, Philadelphia; and a brother, Arthur "Archie" Faulkner Jr. and wife, Dorothy, Moosic.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Catherine "Kay" Faulkner Demich.

The funeral will be Wednesday with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Snows, 301 South State St., Clarks Summit, to be celebrated by the Rev. Stephen Asomah. Interment, Abington Hills Cemetery, South Abington Twp. The family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. at the Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.

For directions, or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website

Mary's care has been entrusted to the Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now