|
|
Mary C. Pinto Piazza of Scranton passed away Sunday at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore, after an illness. She was the widow of Joseph Piazza Sr., who died in 2017.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late John and Julia Lysak Pinto. Mary was a loving mother and grandmother, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, traveling and playing mahjong.
She also loved her cat, Romeo; she was loved and will be missed by all.
Surviving are her son, Joseph Jr.; daughter, Linda and husband, Richard, all of Scranton; two grandchildren, Jade Bonafade and James Melia; three grandchildren, Giada Bonafade, Nina Bonafade and James Melia Jr.; and several in-laws.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave. Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday from 1 until the time of the Mass at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Arrangements have been entrusted and are under the care of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 8, 2019