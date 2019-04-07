Mary Caljean, 92, Mayfield, died Thursday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Caljean; and daughter, Mary Caljean.
Born in Jessup, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Reyda Marchegiani, she was a bookkeeper in the garment industry before retirement.
Mary was loved for her sharp, witty humor. She was an avid reader and a New York Yankees fan. She was a great wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by sons, Anthony and wife, Donna; and Joseph, both of Mayfield; and daughter, Patricia Argenti and husband, Domenick, Hellertown; grandchildren, Anthony III, Kristen, Shelly, Jessica and Christian; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Bernice Sheerin and Eileen Carra; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by brothers, Nello, Leno, Baldo, Joseph, Eugene; and sisters, Helen, Lena, Tina and Lucille.
The funeral will be Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. from the Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Jermyn. Interment, Valley View Cemetery.
Viewing will be Monday from 5 to 7 p.m.
