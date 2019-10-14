|
|
Mary Carol Donato, 72, of Olyphant, passed away Friday at home. She is survived by her husband, Salvatore. The couple had been married for 44 years.
Mary Carol was born in Peckville and was the daughter of the late Anthony and Catherine Gregga Swerdak. She was a graduate of Olyphant High School and received her associate degree in accounting from Lackawanna College. Before retirement, she was employed at Paper Magic, Scranton. Mary Carol was a member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish and its Altar and Rosary Society. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren, traveling and spending time at the beach. She was fond of cooking and baking, particularly around the holidays. She was an avid Mid Valley and Penn State football fan and loved sports, politics and shopping.
Mary Carol was a loving wife and doting mother of two children who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by a daughter, Nicole La Fountain and husband, John, Albany, N.Y.; a son, Ross Donato, Olyphant; grandchildren, Aidan and Maya La Fountain; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph Swerdak, Anthony Swerdak, Leo Swerdak and Stanley Gregga; and sisters, Lillian Kurilla, Dorothy Matichak, Eleanor Pitoniak, Frances Hatala, Louis Awiza and Pauline Williams.
The family would like to thank the efforts of the nurses and staff of VNA Hospice and Home Health for all of their work with Mary Carol and the help they provided.
The funeral will be Thursday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Interment will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to VNA Hospice and Home Health, 301 Delaware Ave., Olyphant, PA 18447; or the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 14, 2019