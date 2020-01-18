|
Mary Catherine (Cathy) Yarros of the Tripp Park section of Scranton passed away Tuesday at home.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary Lavelle Yarros. She was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School, Marywood University and earned a MBA from her beloved University of Notre Dame.
Prior to her retirement, she was the proprietor of Larry's Floral Shop, Justus, Pa.
Cathy was a member of the Sisters of IHM for more than 15 years, and she was a teacher at several area schools, including St. Patrick's, Bishop Hoban, St. John Neumann and Monsignor McHugh. She also served as a controller at Memorial Hospital in Towanda, Pa.
She was a member of the local Notre Dame Club, St. Ann's Monastery and Shrine Basilica Parish, where she was a Eucharistic minister and a member of the choir.
Surviving are a brother, Robert G. Yarros, Scranton; a sister, Ann Marie Brandt and husband, Michael, Fairfax Va.; a sister-in-law, Elaine Yarros, Clifford, Pa.; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Paul Yarros; and a sister-in-law, Joan Yarros.
The funeral will be conducted Monday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 103 N. Main Ave., with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Basilica Church, 1233 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Interment in Cathedral Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family. Family and friends may pay their respects Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 18, 2020