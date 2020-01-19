|
|
Services have been scheduled for Mary Catherine (Cathy) Yarros, of the Tripp Park section of Scranton, who passed away Tuesday at home.
The funeral will be Monday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 103 N. Main Ave., with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Basilica Church, 1233 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Interment in Cathedral Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family. Family and friends may pay their respects today, 2 to 5 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 19, 2020