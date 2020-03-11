|
Mary Christine Krouchick, 59, of Scranton, died Tuesday after a long illness.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late John and Irene Krouchick, she enjoyed playing with her great-nieces and nephews, going to bingo, playing on her iPad and just spending time with her family.
Surviving are her siblings, Jo Anne Krouchick, her caregiver, with whom she resided; Suzanne Swartz and husband, Daniel, Dalton; Paul Krouchick, Orangeville, Calif.; Christopher Krouchick and wife, Ann, Scranton; and Kathleen Pregmon and husband, James, Dunmore; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by three brothers, John, Michael and Brian; and a sister, Mary Ellen.
A funeral service will be held Thursday at noon in the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Interment, St. John's Byzantine Cemetery, Davis Street.
Friends may call from 10 to 11:45 a.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 11, 2020