Mary Clare Kearney, 83, died peacefully surrounded by her devoted husband and family March 9, at St. Mary's Villa in Elmhurst, Pa. She and her husband, Robert Kearney, had been married for 60 years.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Clare Driscoll Walsh. She was a graduate of Marywood Seminary and Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing and was a registered nurse until her retirement.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Mistretta and her husband, Thomas, of Argyle, Texas; her daughter, Carolyn Lohr and her husband, Thomas, of Fairfax, Va.; her son-in-law, Jonathan Church, of Mount Jackson, Va.; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Clare Kearney Church; and her brother Andrew and his wife, Marilyn Walsh.
Mary Clare's family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Anees Fogley and the nurses and staff at St. Mary's Villa for all of their compassionate care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Eulalia's Church, 214 Blue Shutters Road, Roaring Brook Twp. All attending are invited to go directly to the church. Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Albert O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore, PA 18512. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, 18509; or St. Mary's Villa, 516 St. Mary's Villa Road, Elmhurst Twp., PA.
Arrangements, Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore, Pa.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 10, 2020