Mary Clare Seman, 32, of Jermyn, formerly of Carbondale, died Friday at home.
Born in Carbondale, daughter of Paul and Mary Howanitz Seman, she was a very giving person who enjoyed singing, especially with her folk group. Mary Clare also enjoyed drawing.
She is also survived by a brother, Paul, Carbondale; two sisters, Sarah and Cheryl, Carbondale; aunts, uncles and cousins.
The funeral will be Tuesday from Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church. Interment at a later date.
Friends may call Tuesday from 9 to 10:30 at the funeral home. To offer an online condolence, visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on June 16, 2019