More Obituaries for Mary Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Conway "Peggy" Hayes

Mary Conway "Peggy" Hayes Obituary

Mary Conway Hayes passed away Sept. 11, 2020, at Linda Falls Guest House, Angwin, Calif., after an illness. She was under the care of Collabria Hospice.

Known as Peggy, she was born June 26, 1947, in Scranton, Pa., to the late Harold and Mary McConnell Conway. She was the widow of Rober Hayes, who died in 2014. They had been married since 1980.

She is survived by a son, Robert Motts, of California; stepchildren; sister, Nancy Koslowski, East Benton; brothers, Joseph Conway, Blakely; Vincent and wife, Gloria, of Brooklyn Twp., Pa.; and Patrick Conway.

Peggy was a 1965 graduate of Jessup High School. She moved to Northern California in 1966. She lived in Napa Valley and Angels Camp, Calif. She was employed as a bookkeeper/secretary at various companies in Northern California.

Arrangements in California under the care of Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel, Napa, Calif. Interment will be held in Pennsylvania at the convenience of the family.

Special thanks to Collabria Hospice and Norbert and Amelia Silva of Linda Falls Guest Home for their loving kindness and support during the past year.


