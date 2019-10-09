Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Cathedral Cemetery
1708 Oram St.
Scranton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Carey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary D. Carey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary D. Carey Obituary
Mary D. Carey, 89, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Oct. 3, at Cedar Haven Healthcare Center.

Born in Scranton, Pa., on Jan. 27, 1930, she was the daughter of James and Mildred Carey and had five siblings.

She was a stay-at-home mom and later worked as a waitress and office worker in the Harrisburg, Pa., area. She lived in New Port Richey, Fla., for several years after retirement. She enjoyed spending time with her family, volunteering, quilting, sewing, traveling, playing cards and the caring and kindness of the staff of Cedar Haven Healthcare Center. Mary was a caring mother and loyal friend throughout her life and is deeply missed.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (David) Hoover, of Newmanstown, Pa.; her son, Kevin (Patricia) Van Buskirk, of Westby, Wis.; her sister, Joan (Ferd) Heider, of Annandale, Va.; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the gravesite at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, at Cathedral Cemetery, 1708 Oram St., Scranton, PA 18504.

Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements; GroseFH.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now