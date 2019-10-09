|
Mary D. Carey, 89, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Oct. 3, at Cedar Haven Healthcare Center.
Born in Scranton, Pa., on Jan. 27, 1930, she was the daughter of James and Mildred Carey and had five siblings.
She was a stay-at-home mom and later worked as a waitress and office worker in the Harrisburg, Pa., area. She lived in New Port Richey, Fla., for several years after retirement. She enjoyed spending time with her family, volunteering, quilting, sewing, traveling, playing cards and the caring and kindness of the staff of Cedar Haven Healthcare Center. Mary was a caring mother and loyal friend throughout her life and is deeply missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (David) Hoover, of Newmanstown, Pa.; her son, Kevin (Patricia) Van Buskirk, of Westby, Wis.; her sister, Joan (Ferd) Heider, of Annandale, Va.; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at the gravesite at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, at Cathedral Cemetery, 1708 Oram St., Scranton, PA 18504.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements; GroseFH.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 9, 2019