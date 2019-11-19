|
Mary D. Cummings, fondly known as Dorothy, 82, passed away Nov. 17 at Allied Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Gill Krauss, Dorothy was a South Sider through and through. She was a 1955 graduate of Scranton Tech High School, where she met the love of her life, Jim. Together they went forward and never looked back. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on May 7, 2020.
Dorothy was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and mother-in-law. Prior to marriage, she worked for MSI Sportswear in the garment industry. She had a beautiful smile that could light up a room. And anyone who ever met her knew they had a new friend.
Dorothy always looked forward to her yearly vacations to Cape Cod with Jim. She was a lover of the beach and ocean, and greatly enjoyed the whale watching tours.
In addition to her husband, Jim, she is survived by two sons, James A. and wife, Alison, South Abington Twp.; and Michael S. and wife, Wendy, South Scranton; as well as her six grandchildren, Kaylee, Jeremy, Shane, Evan, Andrew and Elizabeth. She is also survived by her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ann and Robert Kemp, Murrells Inlet, S.C.; and sister-in-law, Ann Marie Cummings Palmyra, Pa.; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family thanks the entire staff of 2 South at Allied Skilled Nursing. Together with hospice nurses and aides, they provided round-the-clock care, with dedicated professionalism and love to Dorothy daily. They are a truly remarkable group and are now members of our family. We will never forget their kindness.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. John Neumann Parish, 633 Orchard St., Scranton. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Friends and family are asked to go directly to church Thursday morning.
Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Corey Brian Strauch Services LLC, 602 Birch St., Scranton, PA 18505.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 19, 2019