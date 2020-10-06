Home

Mary E. Bird, 80, died Monday at St. Mary's Villa in Elmhurst. She was the widow of Milton Bird, who died Jan. 1, 2011.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late John and Matilda Davis Burke, she attended West Scranton High School. A dedicated member of the Church of Christ, she also enjoyed writing to her pen pals around the country. Mary was a loving mother and doting grandmother who will be deeply missed.

Surviving are two sons, Micky Bird Jr. and wife, Susan, Olyphant; and William C. Bird and wife, Joan, Dalton; five grandchildren, Elizabeth Swade and husband, Christopher; Nathan Bird and wife, Colleen; Samantha Francis and husband, Ryan; and Alicia and Kelly Bird; great-granddaughter, Evelyn Bird; two sisters, Eleanor Schmidt, Scranton; and Kathleen Bernavage, Connecticut; two brothers, William and John Burke, Scranton; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Eavarone.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at St. Mary's Villa for their outstanding care and compassion.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St, Scranton.


