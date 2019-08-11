|
Brought into this world by Samuel and Florence Hinkle, Mary had a fun-loving soul and made friends wherever she was to visit. Her favorite saying was, "She saw a lot for a poor girl from Mylert Avenue." She worked hard with children with special needs and the elderly. Most importantly, her family remained her biggest priority and joy in life.
The love and memories she leaves behind are too many to mention, but one way to sum up Mary is, "She did it her way." Mary loved her five children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren with all of her heart.
She will be dearly missed by her family, which includes her son, Jeff Hinkle and wife, Grace; Lisa McGuire, William Bromage Jr. and his daughter, Sarah Depoley Bromage; Eric Bromage and wife, Lisa; and Bonnie Jones and husband, Arthur; grandchildren, Samuel Hinkle and wife, Tamara;Stefanie Mobley and husband, Jeff; Eric J. Bromage, Michael Bromage and Robert Bromage; great-grandchildren, Kaedyn Hinkle and Sydnie Hinkle; her sister, Susan Inda; nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, William Bromage, on July 29, 2009. She was also preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Raymond Montford, John Hinkle, Florence Cavanaugh, Dorothy Kellett and Edie Caviston.
A private celebration of life will be conducted later this month.
Special thanks to Compassionate Care Hospice and Traditional Hospice for the wonderful care of Mary.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton & Moscow, Pa.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 11, 2019