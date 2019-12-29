|
Mary E. Piatt Casey, 88, of Archbald, passed into the hands of the Lord on Friday, Dec. 27.
Born Feb. 22, 1931, in Jermyn, she was the daughter of the late Fred Piatt and Ann Piatt Murray. Mary was a graduate of Jermyn High School. She was a member of Christ the King Parish/St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald.
Mary was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family and will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathleen Casey, who passed away in 2014; brothers and sisters, Margaret Snedeker, Fred Piatt, Laura Rotell, William Piatt, John Piatt, Eleanor Durst, Robert Piatt and Albert Piatt.
Surviving are her loving husband of 66 years, Kenneth J. Casey of Archbald; sons, Ken Casey and his wife, Donna, of Plymouth Twp.; and Jim Casey and his wife, Brenda, of Jefferson Twp.; son-in-law, Dr. Jerome Casey of Archbald; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, brother, Ted Piatt of Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, Jan. 2, at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 411 Church St., Archbald, with Mary's nephew, the Rev. Edward Casey, officiating. Interment will be in Jermyn Cemetery.
Family and friends may call Thursday from 10 until Mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald.
In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Funeral arrangements are by the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth. To submit online condolences to Mary's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 29, 2019