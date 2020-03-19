|
Mary E. Dartt, 97, of Dunmore, died Monday evening at Holy Family Residence. She was the wife of James J. Dartt, who died in 1990.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna McHugh Boland and was a graduate of Dunmore High School. Mary was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Dunmore and before retirement worked at both Scranton Transit and the former Knoepfel and Miller Pharmacy in Dunmore.
Mary dedicated her life to caring for her family. After retirement she had moved to Florida for many years and truly enjoyed her time living there.
Her family would like to thank the Little Sisters of the Poor and the staff at Holy Family Residence for all the love and compassion shown to Mary and to them during this most difficult time.
Surviving are two sons, John J. Dartt, Mohrsville, Pa.; and Jim Dartt and his wife, Karen; four grandchildren, Jimi Dartt, Puerto Rico; Michael and John P. Dartt, both of Mohrsville; and Katelyn Hanley and her husband, Brandon, Myerstown, Pa.;, and a great-granddaughter, Eberlyn Rose Hanley.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Ann Dartt, in 1987; a granddaughter, Carissa Dartt, in 2002; and an infant brother.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church in Dunmore. Interment will take place in St. Catherine's Cemetery in Moscow.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Carissa Dartt Scholarship Fund, 119 Harrison St., Dunmore 18512.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 19, 2020