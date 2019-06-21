Mary E. "Bette" (Thomas) Leonard, 92, Roaring Brook Twp., died Wednesday at Mountain View Care Center in Scranton. She was the widow of Morgan F. Leonard, and the couple was married for 62 years before he died on Sept. 29, 2011.



Born in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes (Mulrow) Thomas, she graduated from St. Rosalia High School in Pittsburgh and was a member of the Church of St. Eulalia in Roaring Brook Twp., where she volunteered at the parish breakfasts and ran the tricky tray stand at the annual picnic.



Bette was a member of the Moscow Women's Club and of the PTA at the North Pocono School District. She was very proud of her Irish heritage.



Bette's family would like to thank Dr. McKenna and the staff of Mountain View Care Center for the loving care and compassion afforded to her during her time at the care center.



She is survived by her sons, William Leonard and his wife, Ellen, Erie; Joseph Leonard, Roaring Brook Twp., and his companion, Sharon Delucy; and Sean Leonard and his wife, Tonya, Pittsburgh; her grandchildren, Jessica Leonard, Pittsburgh; Megan Lewis and her husband, Dale, Spring Brook Twp.; Dawn Dempsey, Scranton; Corrine Dempsey, Covington Twp.; Natasha Schiemer and her husband, Mark, Pittsburgh; Jason Gurnari and his wife, Heather, Louisville; her great-grandchildren, Andrew Gruden, Logan and Grayson Chabal; Isaac Schiemer, Joshua Gurnari, James Lewis; and Blake Morgan Lewis, the apple of her eye.



In addition to her husband, Morgan, Bette was also preceded in death by her sons, Robert "Bobby," Jeffrey and Patrick; and her daughter-in-law, Mary Lou Leonard.



The funeral will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. from Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St. in Spring Brook Twp. with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated by Monsignor John W. Jordan at 11 a.m. in the Church of St. Eulalia, 214 Blue Shutters Road in Roaring Brook Twp. Interment with Rite of Committal will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery in Covington Twp. Viewing will be held Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Cancer Caring Center, 4117 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh PA 15224.



To share your fondest memories of Bette, visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.

Published in Scranton Times on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary