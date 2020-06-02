|
|
Mary E. Liparulo, 86, a longtime resident of both Archbald and Jermyn, Pa., passed away peacefully at her wonderful care center, Forest City Nursing Home, on May 30.
Mary is survived by her children, Joseph and Kim Liparulo Jr. (Jermyn, Pa.), James and Karen Liparulo (Jermyn, Pa.), Maria Liparulo (Tampa, Fla.) and Beth and TJ Maxwell (Tewksbury, N.J.). She was adored by her six granddaughters, Krista and Chris DiRienzo (Peckville, Pa.), Katie and Chris Fratamico (Scranton, Pa.), Sarah and Mike Ridder (Jermyn, Pa.), Evalyn Audrey and Vivian Maxwell (Tewksbury, N.J.). She has two great-grandsons, Enzo Fratamico and Matteo Ridder, that were so lucky to get to meet her and love her. Mary is also survived by her baby sister, Theresa Kissolovage (Daytona, Fla.). She also has so many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins that were all loved by her as well.
For those lucky enough to know Mary, she was the kindest, most loving and compassionate person they had ever met. Her long life was fully lived with loving family, great friends, great food and a passion for giving to others. She exuded joy, love and selflessness her entire life. Her favorite thing was to cook for people to share some of her love and light with them through her food. She was one of those few people you meet in your life that truly has made this world a better, kinder, loving place and we are all blessed to have been touched by her love.
Her family in heaven has been waiting for her patiently. She joins her beloved husband of 65 years, Joseph Liparulo Sr.; her parents, Frank and Mary Altier; her siblings, Frank, Joseph, Alexander, Patrick, John, Anthony, Thomas, Catherine, Margaret, Vera, Delia, Lucy; and her youngest granddaughter, Vivian Helene Maxwell.
An intimate memorial service will be held for the immediate family due to the coronavirus restrictions enforced by the state.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the of America at .
Arrangements entrusted in the Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald. To offer condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on June 2, 2020