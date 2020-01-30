Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:30 AM
Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church
316 William St.
North Scranton, PA
Mary E. Mecca Obituary
Mary E. Mecca, 82, of Scranton, died peacefully Tuesday morning at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa. Her husband, Nicholas A. Mecca, died Jan. 9, 1999.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Attilio and Mary Husvar Delmore and was a graduate of Dunmore High School. Before retirement, she was a bank teller at FNCB in Dunmore.

Affectionately known as Nana, she was very proud of her grandchildren and all of their accomplishments. She enjoyed cooking for her family and spending time with them. She was a very strong, caring, funny, inquisitive and selfless woman who always put the needs of others before her own. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Surviving are daughters, Marybeth Mecca and companion, Bill Carson, Scranton; Dawn Mercado and husband, Raymond, Throop; and Nicole Mecca, Scranton; a son, Nicholas Mecca, Scranton; her beloved dog, Cinnamon; grandchildren, Ashley Mecca, Taylor, Anna and Anthony Mercado; nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to extend its gratitude to Drs. Lawrence, Ramos, Golden and Bormes, as well as the nursing staff at Geisinger Community Medical Center and the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa. for the kindness and compassion they showed Mary during her illness.

The funeral will be Saturday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with a Mass at 9:30 a.m. in Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., North Scranton. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.

Friends may call Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510; or the donor's favorite charity.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 30, 2020
