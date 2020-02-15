|
Mary E. O'Millian, 91, formerly of Carbondale, died Wednesday evening at Wayne Woodlands Manor, Waymart. She was the widow of Joseph P. O'Millian Sr., who died in 2003.
Born in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Sally Mannion Moylan. She was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale, class of 1946. Mary had been employed for 25 years in nursing at the Carbondale Nursing Home.
She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Parish, Carbondale, and the Ladies Auxiliary of the . Mary enjoyed playing the lottery.
The family would like to thank Dr. Matthew Haley, the staff of Wayne Woodlands Manor and especially Jessie for their kind and compassionate care.
Mary is survived by four children, Joseph O'Millian Jr. and wife, Allison, Carbondale; Maureen and husband, Glenn Evans, Carbondale; Carol and husband, Al Langan, Daytona Beach, Fla.; and Debbie O'Millian, Carbondale; six grandchildren, Mark Evans and wife, Anne; Michelle and husband, William Dryer; Tammy and husband, Juice Dominc; Jamie Grizzanti and fiancée, Eric Smith; and Jennifer and Jason O'Millian; six great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; three sisters, Ann Price, Alice Mang and Patricia Neary; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Moylan, all of Carbondale.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Edward (Ted) Moylan.
The funeral will be Monday with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Interment will follow at Valley View Memorial Park, Montdale. Friends may call Monday from 8:30 a.m. until Mass at the church.
Arrangements by the Oliver Shifler & Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 62 N. Main St., Carbondale. For condolences, visit www.shiflerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 15, 2020