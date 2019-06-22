Mary E. Richards passed away peacefully surrounded by her family June 19 at Regional Hospital in Scranton, Pa. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Robert W. Richards, in 2004.



Mary was born in Washington, D.C., on May 10, 1945. She was the daughter of the late James and Grace (Moss) Bronson. Mary attended school at Scranton Tech.



Surviving are her son, Robert A. Richards and his wife, Rebecca; grandsons, Joshua Robert, Jacob Paul Richards, Jordan McCardle and James Eugene; great-grandsons, Liam and Parker Teta; granddaughters, Marissa Marchesi and Morgan McCardle; great-granddaughter, Natalie Rought; sister, Sondra Goforth; brothers, Robert, Thomas and Richard Bronson.



She was also predeceased by daughters, Mary Grace, Kimberly Ann and Donna Lou.



A viewing for family and friends will be held Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657. Interment will be private in Sunnyside Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Scranton School for Deaf & Hard of Hearing Children, 537 Venard Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411; or TCAA (Tunkhannock Community Ambulance Association), 195 Bridge St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.



Published in Scranton Times on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary