|
|
Mary E. Roberts, 87, of Waymart, died peacefully Sunday evening at Ellen Memorial Health Care Center, Honesdale. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Fred Lamberton, in 1973, and her second husband, James A. Roberts, in 2019.
Born Dec. 12, 1932, in Simpson, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Lottie Shemanski Kielar. Mary was a devout member of St. Mary's Church in Waymart where she was also an active member of the Altar and Rosary Society. She loved to cook, and was well-known among friends and family for her famous coleslaw. Mary was a gifted seamstress; she loved to go ice fishing and enjoyed spending time with her family. Mary will be remembered as a very giving person who touched the lives of many in the local community.
Mary is survived by a daughter, Susan Owens and her husband, Ron, Stalker; stepson, Raymond Roberts, Waymart; stepdaughters, Sharon Urban and husband, Michael, Creamton; and Lori Lucchesi and husband, Joseph, Browndale; stepdaughter-in-law, Rose Roberts, Waymart; two sisters-in-law, Helga Kielar and Dawn Kielar; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by five brothers, Stanley, John, William, Robert and Eugene Kielar; and two stepsons, Charles T. Roberts and Frederick A. Roberts.
A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 242 Carbondale Road, Waymart.
Friends may visit Friday from 10 to 11 at the church. Interment, East Canaan Cemetery, South Canaan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to the Waymart Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 186, Waymart, PA 18472; or the that benefits the community of Waymart.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., 269 Belmont St., Waymart.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 4, 2020