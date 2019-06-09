Mary E. (Mae) Gaffney Santorsa, of North Scranton, passed away Thursday at home with her family by her side. She was the widow of Gerard Vito Santorsa, who died in Oct. 1990.



Born in Dunmore, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Mary Elizabeth Gibbons Gaffney. She proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. She attended Marywood College and the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by International Correspondence Schools.



A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, she was loved and will be missed by all who knew her.



She was a longtime member of St. Vincent de Paul Church, now Mary, Mother of God Parish, and the Altar and Rosary Society.



Surviving are her children, JoAnne Santorsa, her caregiver, with whom she resided; Robert Santorsa and wife, Mary Alice, Dickson City; Marilyn Graziano and husband, Peter, Moscow; Patricia Carter and her husband, Doug, Willow Street, Pa.; a daughter-in-law, Diane Santorsa, Scranton; grandchildren, Debbie Hopkins and husband, Jim; Jerry and Michael Santorsa; Nicole Santorsa Colman and husband, Michael; Robbie Santorsa; Susan Graziano Johnston and husband, Kevin; Peter Graziano; Christopher E. Carter and wife, Nai; Deena Manci and husband, Mike; 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a son, Jerry "Coach" Santorsa; a brother, Robert Gaffney; a sister, Regina Kearney.



The funeral will be Tuesday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St. Interment with military honors will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.



Friends and family may pay their respects Monday from 5 to 8 p.m.



