Mary E. Teates, 87, of Archbald, died Tuesday at Wayne Woodlands Manor, Waymart, She was the wife of Robert Teates. They were married for 64 years.
|
Born in Manhattan, N.Y., on Jan. 4, 1932, daughter of the late Patrick and Elizabeth Cogan McKiernan, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother whose light of her life were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are three daughters, Karen Allen and husband, David, Wharton, N.J.; Charlene Seager and husband, Edward, Andover, N.J.; and Gail Peterson and husband, Michael, Honesdale; a son, Shawn Teates, Archbald; a sister, Sister Kathleen McKiernan, New York; a brother, the Rev. Vincent McKiernan, Ohio; four grandchildren, Desirea Corbett and husband, James; Katelyn Cappiello and husband, Peter; Bradford Peterson and wife, Kaitlynn; and Tyler Peterson; three great-grandchildren, Oliver and Fletcher Corbett, and Peter Cappiello IV; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Patrick, Robert and John; and a sister, Nora Anne McKiernan.
The family would like to thank Dr. Dewar and the staff of Wayne Woodlands for the compassionate care they provided to Mary.
Services are private at the convenience of family. Arrangements by the Harrison Funeral Home, Archbald.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 11, 2019